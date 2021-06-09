Here's Your First Look at the Dramatic Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion

Watch : "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Reunion Official First Look

A sit down 20 seasons in the making.

On Wednesday, June 9, E! released the first trailer for the upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion. And, as is shown in the new footage above, host Andy Cohen is not holding back when it comes to the questions.

He promises in a voice-over, "For the first time ever, I'm grilling the Kardashian-Jenners."

So, it's understandable when Kim Kardashian reveals to the Watch What Happens Live host that momager Kris Jenner is "a bit nervous." Still, in the way only Andy can do, he encourages Kim backstage to "talk about all this s--t."

And, right out of the gate, Andy asks the famous family why they're ending their iconic docuseries. Kris admits, "We're all feeling a little overwhelmed. We had done it for so long."

While the family may be done with KUWTK, they're not finished making headlines. Kim teases, "What people don't know is you said to me, 'I'm gonna put you in a car, no one will find you. Just leave.'"

Kris adds, "And I'll take care of it."