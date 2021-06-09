How Kanye West and Irina Shayk "Hit It Off": Inside Their "Casual" Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West Marriage Problems

Kanye West and Irina Shayk.

If you've been online today, you already know what we're talking about: New photos of the Grammy-winning rapper and Russian supermodel together near Provence, France and published by the Daily Mail have taken the internet by storm.

While romance rumors had recently emerged linking the two, the images certainly lend new weight to the chatter. "They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness told E! News. "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

According to a source, this French getaway isn't the only time the two stars have spent together. "They have been seeing each other for several weeks," the source said. "Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her."

While West and Shayk have seldom been seen together publicly, behind the scenes, they have a long history. "Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the fashion industry," a source close to West told E! News. "They were connected through their mutual friend group and Riccardo Tisci." As fans may recall, the catwalk pro walked in the rapper's 2012 Paris Fashion Week show.