City Beauty Flash Sale: See Deals Just for E! Shoppers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

E! readers, we want you to live your best life while saving big!

Today, we have an exclusive deal just for you that you won't want to miss. City Beauty, known for their functional skincare and makeup products, is offering E! readers 30% off sitewide and free US shipping on orders $50+ with code: SHOPGIRL through 6/17.

That means you can score nourishing cleansers, skin-firming creams, eyelash serums, versatile makeup and more beauty must-haves without feeling guilty. To give you some inspiration on how to make the most out of this stellar deal, we've rounded up a few of our favorites from City Beauty below.