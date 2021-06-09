Kanye & IrinaCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

City Beauty Flash Sale: See Deals Just for E! Shoppers

Save big on skincare and makeup must-haves!

By Emily Spain Jun 09, 2021 8:00 PMTags
BeautyShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!Daily DealsFlash SaleShop SalesShop Girl Summer
E-Comm: Shop Girl Summer- City Beauty SaleE! Illustration

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

E! readers, we want you to live your best life while saving big!

Today, we have an exclusive deal just for you that you won't want to miss. City Beauty, known for their functional skincare and makeup products, is offering E! readers 30% off sitewide and free US shipping on orders $50+ with code: SHOPGIRL through 6/17.

That means you can score nourishing cleansers, skin-firming creams, eyelash serums, versatile makeup and more beauty must-haves without feeling guilty. To give you some inspiration on how to make the most out of this stellar deal, we've rounded up a few of our favorites from City Beauty below.

read
E! Fitness Flash Sale: Score Deals on Bala, Hyperice & More

City Lips®

Available in 14 flattering shades, this plumping lip gloss will give your lips a boost thanks to nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, conditioning extracts and collagen-supporting peptides.

$35
City Beauty

Advanced Eye Cream

This luxurious eye cream will make you look like you finally got a whole night's rest. Packed with brightening ingredients, the Advanced Eye Cream will help reduce the appearance of wrinkles, dark under-eye bags and dry skin around the eyes.

$67
City Beauty

Trending Stories

1

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

Line-Smoothing HydroMask

Grab your bffs and have a spa night while treating yourselves to these ultra-hydrating masks. Enjoy smaller pores, reduced redness, less visible fine lines and plump-looking skin thanks to a "plumping" serum made with free-radical fighting antioxidants, collagen-supporting peptides and skin-nourishing actives.

$60
City Beauty

InvisiCrepe Body Balm

Kiss dry, saggy skin goodbye with this transformative body balm! It helps reduce the appearance of wrinkled, crepey skin by delivering hydration and support for the skin's protein structures.

$60
City Beauty

City Lash®

With an effective blend of peptides and botanical extracts, the City Lash serum promotes keratin production to deliver stronger, thicker, longer-looking eyelashes.

$90
City Beauty

Beyond Mascara

If you get the City Lash®, finish off your eyes with this buildable, ultra-pigmented mascara! Packed with nourishing ingredients, it promises to add visible length, volume and definition.

$35
City Beauty

Restoring Hand Treatment

Like everyone says, your hands tell your age! Make them look youthful with this restoring hand cream that smooths the look of wrinkles and brightens dark spots.

$68
City Beauty

Skin-Perfecting Daily Veil

A sunscreen that can blur imperfections, support firmness, elasticity and hydration while protecting you from harmful rays? Count us in! This sunscreen offers a broad spectrum SPF 39, too.

$72
City Beauty

Youth Rejuvenating Cleanser

Thanks to this nourishing cleanser you can give your skin a deep clean without stripping away vital hydration. It features pineapple and papaya-derived enzymes to help gently exfoliate and Dragon's Blood extract to promote collagen.

$38
City Beauty

Multi-Action Sculpting Cream

Firm, tighten and lift skin with this multi-action cream packed with green tea, matricaria and oat extracts. If you're wanting to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and loose skin, this cream is a must.

$67
City Beauty

Ready to save even more? Spend $10, earn a $10 credit ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Trending Stories

1

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

2
Exclusive

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Kanye West & Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

3

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

4

Prince Harry Takes Brief Break From Paternity Leave for Announcement

5

Kanye West & Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Trip to France

Latest News

Here's Your First Look at the Dramatic KUWTK Reunion

Exclusive

How Kanye West and Irina Shayk "Hit It Off": Inside Their Romance

City Beauty Flash Sale: See Deals Just for E! Shoppers

Jennifer Lawrence Is All Smiles While Out With Cooke Maroney

Morgan Stewart Reveals Thyroid Disorder Diagnosis & Scary Symptoms

Russell Dickerson's Father's Day Gift Picks Are "Yours"

Cody Simpson Breaks Down His Jaw-Dropping Olympic Diet