Stranger Things Adds 4 New Faces to Hawkins High School For Season 4

The wait for Stranger Things season four continues as the cast continues to grow.

Netflix just announced that four new faces have been added to the upcoming season, including the star of another beloved series from the streaming site. Based on the descriptions of the new characters, it sounds like Hawkins High School will be a major part of the season, which hopefully means that the Byers family and Eleven will be back in town soon after they took off in the season three finale.

Amybeth McNulty, who starred as Anne in Anne With an E, plays Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of the beloved heroes. Myles Truitt plays Patrick, a basketball star at Hawkins who has friends, talent and a good life, until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Grace Van Dien plays another popular student named Chrissy, who is the lead cheerleader at Hawkins, but beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.