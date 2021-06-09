BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Gina Has the Best Birthday Present for Carlos in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Clip

The kids of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are throwing Carlos a birthday party in the form of a Quinceanero, and E! News has a sneak peek at Gina's epic gift.

On High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, birthday presents come in the form of elaborate musical numbers. 

It's Carlos' (Frankie Rodriguez) birthday on the Disney+ comedy this week, and his friends are throwing him a Quinceanero to celebrate him, just a few years late. Obviously, this is a party that involves a stage and several performances dedicated to everybody's favorite choreographer/candlestick, and E! News has a sneak peek at one of them.

As her gift, Gina (Sofia Wylie) decides to pay homage to a video that Carlos made just before his 13th birthday. Other kids at school were not particularly kind about Carlos' homemade dance, but Gina is giving it the epic treatment it deserves, in a truly spectacular outfit with a few background dancers. You can watch her performance in the clip below, complete with an intro from young Carlos and a reaction from present day Carlos.

Gina and Carlos haven't exactly been seeing eye to eye on the Beauty and the Beast choreography, so it's nice to see their newfound friendship blossoming.

Disney+

In last week's episode, a massive snow storm and a trip back home inspired Nini (Olivia Rodrigo) to finally do what we always assumed she would do and quit her terrible acting school to go back to East High. The musical has already been cast and is deep into rehearsals, but we can only assume Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) will figure out some part for her to play.

Meanwhile, it's party time! You can watch the clip below. 

