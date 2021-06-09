Kanye West and Irina Shayk Spark Romance Rumors With Birthday Trip to France

Watch : Kim Kardashian Says She'll Love Kanye West "For Life" in B-day Post

Did anyone have this on their 2021 bingo card?

Just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West appears to be moving on with none other than Bradley Cooper's ex Irina Shayk. In photos published by Daily Mail, Kanye and Irina can be seen taking in the beautiful countryside during a vacation in France. There, they stayed at the luxe Villa La Coste, a 600-acre boutique hotel beloved by artists and celebrities which features an organic winery, spa, three restaurants and an art center.

"They were taking pictures of each other and the sculptures," an eyewitness tells E! News. "They looked incredibly happy and relaxed. It was just them and a few friends."

The sighting comes just one day after Kanye celebrated his 44th birthday. And though he might not have spent the day blowing out candles with his former in-laws, they were sure to still shower him with love. While Khloe Kardashian hailed him as her "brother for life," Kim declared she would "love u for life."

The note may have come as a surprise to fans who have watched the mom of four struggle with her divorce on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.