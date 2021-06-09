Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon

Watch : Ariana Grande's Stunning Wedding Dress: Details

Frankie Grande is engaged to Hale Leon!

The 38-year-old Broadway star popped the question to the 28-year-old actor with a virtual reality proposal at Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8.

"He said YES!" Frankie wrote on Instagram. "WE'RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can't wait to post the video… but for now enjoy these beautiful photos taken by @toddthephotographer in the iconic @people magazine. What a way to celebrate #pride."

The Rock of Ages alum described the big moment as "magical" and said he'd been working with Dreamscape for months. He also posted a close-up of their David Yurman diamond rings, and Hale expressed his excitement over their engagement.

"My heart is so happy," he wrote. "I love Frankie so f--king much. This was the most beautiful proposal ever. I'm so blessed to have so many loved ones around. I'm engaged babehhh @frankiegrande."