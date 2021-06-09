Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie Grande Is Engaged to Hale Leon

Frankie Grande is engaged to Hale Leon!
The 38-year-old Broadway star popped the question to the 28-year-old actor with a virtual reality proposal at Dreamscape in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 8.
"He said YES!" Frankie wrote on Instagram. "WE'RE ENGAGED! I am so happy my best friend said he wanted to spend the rest of his life with me! Playing games and making me laugh forever! Speaking of games… I proposed IN VIRTUAL REALITY! HE FREAKED OUT! I can't wait to post the video… but for now enjoy these beautiful photos taken by @toddthephotographer in the iconic @people magazine. What a way to celebrate #pride."
The Rock of Ages alum described the big moment as "magical" and said he'd been working with Dreamscape for months. He also posted a close-up of their David Yurman diamond rings, and Hale expressed his excitement over their engagement.
"My heart is so happy," he wrote. "I love Frankie so f--king much. This was the most beautiful proposal ever. I'm so blessed to have so many loved ones around. I'm engaged babehhh @frankiegrande."
After Hale said yes, the couple celebrated with their nearest and dearest—including Frankie's sister Ariana Grande and mom Joan Grande—at Dreamscape. The VR venue appears to hold a special place in their hearts. According to People, which was first to break the engagement news, the location was where Frankie and Hale had one of their first dates after meeting in 2019. The two also enjoyed a sweet treat at Sugar Factory.
Ariana congratulated the couple with a sweet message on Instagram."@haleon @frankiegrande I love you both so so much," the singer wrote. "Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know :)."
And Frankie seemed truly moved by her words. "I am so so beyond happy you were there to celebrate with us!" he replied. "Thank you for being the greatest and for all our long talks and for giving me strength and support to take this next step in my relationship. Thank you for being the best sister ever. I love u."
It's been an exciting few weeks for the Grande family. In addition to Frankie's engagement, Ariana recently tied the knot with Dalton Gomez. The Grammy winner and the real estate broker exchanged vows during a private ceremony at her Montecito, Calif. home in May, with the bride wearing a custom Vera Wang Haute gown.
"There were only about 20 guests, close family and friends," a source close to Ariana told E! News. "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."