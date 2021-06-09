BREAKING

Phoebe Dynevor Addresses Rumors About Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Since the beloved duke, also better known as Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning for season two of Bridgerton, his co-star Phoebe Dynevor clarified the rumors surrounding his departure.

By Kisha Forde Jun 09, 2021 12:13 PM
Bridgerton
Phoebe Dynevor is bidding farewell to the rumors about co-star Regé-Jean Page's exit.
 
While appearing on the June 8 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Bridgerton star explained the true reason behind the now-infamous Duke of Hasting's departure. As fans—or dearest readers we should say—may already know, Regé did not technically choose not to return for the remaining seasons, but instead, only signed on to star in season one, with the knowledge that his story arc would end there (based on the original books the series has derived from).
 
When asked if this was the real reason for Regé's exit, Phoebe explained, "I think every—the special thing about Bridgerton that I think not a lot of shows really do is that every season centers around a different love story. So, season two is centered around Anthony, my older brother, and his sort of coming out into the season and finding a match, hopefully. So, every story centers around a different relationship. So, I'm just really excited to watch the show as an audience and see what it has in store for him."

So. Are. We.
 
For Bridgerton fans who are who just burning for more information on when we can expect season two to begin filming, you will be happy to know that the Netflix series is already back in motion.

"I've had three days on set," Phoebe revealed to host Jimmy Fallon about resuming filming. "It's so nice to be back. It's the best. I cried like seven times when I came back, ‘cause so much had happened since the first season. Obviously, COVID and the show coming out and just seeing everyone again."

Honestly, we can also cry just as much hearing that the stars will hopefully be back on our screens in no time.

