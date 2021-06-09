Phoebe Dynevor Addresses Rumors About Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

"I've had three days on set," Phoebe revealed to host Jimmy Fallon about resuming filming. "It's so nice to be back. It's the best. I cried like seven times when I came back, ‘cause so much had happened since the first season. Obviously, COVID and the show coming out and just seeing everyone again."

Honestly, we can also cry just as much hearing that the stars will hopefully be back on our screens in no time.

