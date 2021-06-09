NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals the One Backstreet Boys Member He "Couldn't Be in the Same Room" With

Watch : AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

When it came to being around a certain member of Backstreet Boys, there was a period when NSYNC star Chris Kirkpatrick couldn't take no more, and it ain't no lie.

The 49-year-old singer joined Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean over the weekend to perform their new single "Air" as part of the Music for Life fundraiser held at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The pair performed as ATCK (All the Cool Kids), a group AJ co-founded that features a rotating roster of musicians.

In Variety's sit-down with himself, AJ and 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons that took place at the event and published on Tuesday, June 8, Chris admitted he wasn't always fond of AJ, but that the pair have become friendly in the ensuing years since their groups' respective heydays.

"There was a time when I couldn't be in the same room with this guy," Chris shared. "But there's always been a mutual respect, and now that we're all parents, we've grown up. Reflecting on things, it's cool to see what each of the bands did and how it all worked together."