Halsey's Baby Registry Has Must-Have Items for Future Parents

Pregnancy involves a lot of preparation, including buying baby products and learning about their benefits. There are just so many things to buy that it can be difficult knowing where to begin. Thankfully, there are some online registries for expecting parents to rely on.
Halsey recently made a registry via Babylist in conjunction with the non-profit Baby2Baby to create The Great Group Gift, which is a "universal" baby registry where fans and communities can help families in need. Babylist and Halsey have already donated $100,000 to the cause. See what the singer added to their list below.
Burt's Bees Baby Organic Cotton Booties
These adorable organic cotton booties are available in cream, pink, navy, and grey in sizes ranging from newborn to 9 months old.
Bodily Care For Birth Box - Total Labor + Postpartum Prep Kit
If you're not looking forward to packing a hospital bag, this kit makes that task way easier. It includes birth recovery, postpartum, and breastfeeding essentials. The set has Nip Nourish, Nip Protect, 2 Cooling Gel Pads, 1 Silicone Nipple Shield, 2 Organic reusable breast pads, 14 Giant Maxi Pads, 3-pack of Mesh Undies, Pack of stool softener, Peri Wash Bottle, Inflatable Cushion, Cozy Socks, and Organic Maple Brown Sugar Oatmeal.
Aden + Anais Classic Cotton Muslin Swaddle (4 Pack)
Parents know that you can never have too many swaddles. This 4-pack set is truly essential.... and cute. There are 15 prints to to choose from.
Babylist Bottle Box
This box includes five popular baby bottles, which lets new parents try out different ones to see which works best for their family.
Solly Baby Babylist x Solly Baby Collaboration Wrap
Keep your baby close and safe in this wrap, which is suitable for newborns and babies up to 25 pounds. The lightweight fabric is washable. It's available in black stripe or a solid sage green version.
DockATot x Babylist Exclusive Deluxe+ Dock
The DockATot was created to mimic the womb. It's an award-winning multifunctional docking station for babies 0-8+ months old. Use a DockATot for supervised lounging, playtime, and rest. It enables baby movement and supports tummy time. The DockATot is a safe spot for baby massages, diaper changes, and more. Of course, you can use this at home, but it's also light enough for easy travel.
Willow Generation 3 Wearable Double Electric Breast Pump
The Willow breast pump is mobile, fitting inside your bra to go anywhere you do. It's hands-free, quiet, and has no-spill technology (even when you're laying down or on the move).
This breast pump kit comes with two Willow pumps, two Flextubes, 24 4 oz. milk bags, two cleaning brushes, and a charger. There's also a Willow App, which has personalized pumping tips, volume tracking, session history, and more.
MERI MERI Knit Baby Booties
These fun booties are made from soft knit organic cotton. Choose from booties shaped like lions, bunnies, daisies, and cats or a pair with rainbow adornments.
KicKee Pants Essentials Print Classic Ruffle Footie
This footed suit is made from soft bamboo viscose. The foot is lined with fleece for extra softness and warmth and the bottom has non-skid dots to prevent slips. There are four prints to choose from in sizes ranging from newborn to nine months.
Boppy Original Feeding and Infant Support Pillow
The Boppy holds your baby up during feedings and gives your arms a break. It comes with a super-cute machine-washable cover in a variety of prints.
Pottery Barn Kids Unicorn Storage Collection
These woven unicorn baskets are great for storage and as a hamper. They also enhance the décor of any nursery.
Baby Signs: A Baby-Sized Introduction to Speaking with Sign Language by Joy Allen
This book is the perfect introduction to teach your baby sign language.
Hatch Baby Rest Sound Machine, Night Light and Time-to-Rise
You can control this nightlight, sound machine, and ok-to-wake light via a smart phone app. It encourages a healthy night's sleep and can grow with a child through toddlerhood.
Grows with your baby through toddlerhood with OK to Wake and bath time settings. This one has 17,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
Bumbo Changing Pad
This changing pad is soft, portable, and easy to clean. It is ergonomically shaped with high side support to prevent a baby from rolling off.
Babybjörn Bouncer Balance Soft
The Babybjörn Bouncer supports the baby's back, neck, and head. It can convert to a comfortable chair and there's a practical transport mode. This bouncer doesn't need nay batteries. It just moves in response to your baby's movements. There are several colors to choose from.
Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor and Wall Mount
This baby monitor mounts to the wall overhead so you can see baby with crystal clear HD video and audio. It has night vision and zoom in addition to temperature and humidity sensors. The baby monitor has 3,700+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.
