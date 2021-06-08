5 Seconds of Summer's Luke Hemmings Engaged to Sierra Deaton

Alexa, play "She Looks So Perfect" by 5 Seconds of Summer.

On Tuesday, June 8, the Aussie pop rock band's lead singer, Luke Hemmings, announced he's engaged to longtime girlfriend and The X Factor winner Sierra Deaton.

Luke and Sierra, who were first romantically linked in 2018, revealed the proposal actually took place some time ago.

"With shaking hands but a full heart I proposed to my best friend earlier this year," the 24-year-old captioned Instagram photos of the moment he got down one knee. "I love you Thao and I can't imagine my life without you."

As for Sierra, she said it was "so fun keeping this a secret for so long," but noted it was finally time to let fans in on the exciting relationship milestone. "my heart is nearly bursting at the seams," she continued. "can't wait for forever."

In one photo, Sierra, 30, flashes her stunning pear-shaped diamond ring, while in another the future newlyweds lock lips in front of a picturesque landscape.