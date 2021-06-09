The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: Relive Two Decades of Epic Fashion

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's Epic Hair Transformation

The American royals.

It's hard to argue that the Kardashian-Jenner family are not the most famous faces (and bodies and Instagram accounts) on a worldwide scale. The stars behind Keeping Up With the Kardashians have bared it all on reality TV—and the red carpet.

From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala gowns to Kendall Jenner's runway-ready ensembles, the sisters know how to rock just about anything. Khloe Kardashian even made her signature hip-hugging jeans into their own empire by co-founding Good American in 2016. Kim K. brought her barely there undergarments to market with SKIMS and Kourtney Kardashian gives style tips on lifestyle website Poosh.

And who can forget Kylie Jenner's plump pout that revolutionized the beauty industry and catapulted her to billionaire status? Take a strut down memory lane with the Kardashian-Jenner stars' best looks over the years. After 20 seasons of KUWTK, their fashion choices are basically a time capsule in itself!