How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduced Baby Lili Diana to Queen Elizabeth

Watch : Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

Thanks to modern technology, Queen Elizabeth II has already met Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the monarch to their newborn daughter over a video call following her birth on Saturday, June 4. People's source said the couple, who relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif. last year, "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

The introduction took place shortly after the pair returned to their home in the neighborhood of Montecito, Calif., People reported.

Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only one delighted to meet Lili. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told E! News their son Archie Harrison "is very happy to have a little sister."

People shared Meghan and Harry "prepared Archie" for becoming a big brother by talking about Lili's impending arrival "a lot" prior to the big day. That being said, Archie is only 2 years old and "is too little to understand" all the changes happening around him.