BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Introduced Baby Lili Diana to Queen Elizabeth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are adjusting to life as a family of four following the arrival of daughter Lili Diana. Her arrival is "happy news," according to Prince Charles.

By Cydney Contreras Jun 08, 2021 9:03 PMTags
BabiesRoyalsPrince HarryQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesMeghan MarkleLili Diana
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Names Daughter After Queen Elizabeth

Thanks to modern technology, Queen Elizabeth II has already met Lilibet "Lili" Diana.

According to People, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced the monarch to their newborn daughter over a video call following her birth on Saturday, June 4. People's source said the couple, who relocated to Santa Barbara, Calif. last year, "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived."

The introduction took place shortly after the pair returned to their home in the neighborhood of Montecito, Calif., People reported.

Queen Elizabeth wasn't the only one delighted to meet Lili. A representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told E! News their son Archie Harrison "is very happy to have a little sister."

People shared Meghan and Harry "prepared Archie" for becoming a big brother by talking about Lili's impending arrival "a lot" prior to the big day. That being said, Archie is only 2 years old and "is too little to understand" all the changes happening around him.

photos
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

The insider told the outlet Archie may not comprehend all that's going on, but he's "big enough though that he is now starting to have his own life too." They shared, "He enjoys preschool and outdoor activities. He will have a fun summer."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Prince Charles called Lili's arrival "happy news" during an engagement at the Mini Cooper Factory in Oxford, England on Tuesday, June 8. The Prince of Wales told the workers at the Mini Cooper factory that he's excited for more green energy vehicles, especially after "recently become a grandfather for the fifth time." 

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, previously said in a statement, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time."

Lili is named after the Queen, who was affectionately nicknamed Lilibet by her family. Additionally, her middle name Diana honors Harry's mother the late Princess Diana.

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3
Exclusive

How Chris Harrison Really Feels About Leaving The Bachelor

4
Exclusive

Big Brother’s Dan Gheesling and Wife Expecting Baby No. 3

5

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

Latest News

Kaitlyn and Tayshia Made The Bachelorette So Very Joyful

How Queen Elizabeth Met Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Daughter Lili

All the Details on The Bachelorette Season 17 Episode 1 Fashion

How Bachelor Nation Stars Are Reacting to Chris Harrison's Exit

Exclusive

Jeffree Star Addresses Those "Funny" Kanye West Romance Rumors

Justin Sylvester Share BTS Pics While Co-Hosting the Today Show

Exclusive

How Chris Harrison Really Feels About Leaving The Bachelor