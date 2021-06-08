Selena Gomez Reveals She "Didn't Feel Good" About Her Body at the 2015 Met Gala

The Met Gala is typically a night of picture-perfect glamour, but for Selena Gomez in 2015, the pictures don't show how she was feeling inside.

In a new episode of Vogue's "Life in Looks" video series, the 28-year-old "Rare" singer revisited some of her most famous red carpet outfits over the years and shared some personal revelations in the process. While discussing the white Vera Wang gown she donned at the event six years ago, Gomez revealed she was not in love with her body at that time.

"I fluctuate a lot with my weight," she told viewers. "I remember this night specifically I didn't feel good about my body."

Fortunately, there was a silver lining in that momentous evening for the then-22-year-old star. "What was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body," she recalled. "I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and built something really beautiful and something that fit me really well."

Ultimately, she acknowledged, "That was one of the moments where I was like, I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape because I'm not."