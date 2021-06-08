Kim Kardashian Proves She Still Has Love for Kanye West in Birthday Message

"He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything and I can't," Kim explained, adding that she can't relocate to Wyoming to be with Kanye. "I feel like a f––king failure and it's like a third f––king marriage. Yeah I feel like a f––king loser."

Although a source close to the star recently told E! News that she has "definitely" moved on from the relationship and is doing well in general, the source also added, "It is sad for her at times to think about the kids having to deal with their parents being split."