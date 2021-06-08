Russell Wilson Shares His Game-Winning Gift Ideas for Father's Day

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're searching for the ultimate gift for the father figure in your life, Russell Wilson has you covered!

From stylish fits to tech must-haves, the Good Man Brand co-founder knows how to score major points when it comes to gift giving.

"Comfort, versatility and impact – give gifts that fit through all moments in a father's day and gifts that make a positive impact for people and our planet," the football pro explained to E!. "All of our products at Good Man Brand and Human Nation give a 3% donation of product sale to the Why Not You Foundation. You can feel good giving these gifts knowing that a percentage of the proceeds are going to a foundation that empowers tomorrow's leaders."