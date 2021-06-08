BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Engaged to Mark Ronson

After weeks of speculation, music producer Mark Ronson confirmed he's engaged to Mr. Robot actress Grace Gummer, daughter of Oscar winner Meryl Streep.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 08, 2021 7:15 PMTags
EngagementsMeryl StreepCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Meryl Streep Wishes Her Hubby Happy Birthday

Mamma Mia! Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer is engaged!

The bride-to-be, 35, is set to tie the knot with Mark Ronson, 45, a source confirmed to E! News. The music producer also announced the news on the June 7 episode of his podcast, The FADER Uncovered.

"I got engaged last weekend," he told Tame Impala's Kevin Parker. In fact, Mark said he and Grace shared their first kiss while Tame Impala's debut album InnerSpeaker was playing in the background. 

"There's a plaque for that somewhere. There's a first kiss, very corny Hallmark first kiss plaque," he teased. "But no, it was forever, it will be etched. It's still my record, like, if I'm like, 'I really don't know what to listen to.'"

Grace and Mark sparked engagement rumors in May after Page Six ran photos of the Mr. Robot actress wearing a diamond ring on that finger during a PDA-packed stroll with the Grammy winner in London.

photos
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer Romance Rewind

This will be the second trip down the aisle for both stars. Grace was previously married to Tay Strathairn. According to People, citing court filings, the two wed in July 2019 and separated a month later in August, filing for and finalizing their divorce in 2020.

As for Mark, he we previously married to French actress Joséphine de La Baume. They exchanged vows in 2011 and separated in 2017, going on to divorce and finalizing their split in 2018. He was also engaged to Rashida Jones in 2003. And while they later called it quits, they remain friends.

Getty Images

Grace is one of four adult children Meryl and her husband Don Gummer share. The Oscar winner and the sculptor are also parents to Mamie Gummer, Henry Wolfe Gummer and Louisa Jacobson Gummer. And although Meryl and Don tried to shield them from the limelight, the kids followed in their footsteps by pursuing careers in the arts.

"You know, it's weird because we really made an attempt to move them out of the public eye," Meryl told entertainment reporter Kjersti Flaa in 2015. "I never had them photographed as children and really was very adamant that they not be seen as my adorable props and tried to keep them out. And, as a result, they all wanted to be in show business."

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Kim Kardashian Proves She Has Love for Kanye West in Birthday Message

3

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

4

Friends Reunion Director: This Mistake Almost Ruined the Show

5

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

Latest News

Exclusive

How Chris Harrison Really Feels About Leaving The Bachelor

Selena Gomez: "I Didn't Feel Good About My Body" at This Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Proves She Has Love for Kanye West in Birthday Message

Russell Wilson Shares His Game-Winning Gift Ideas for Father's Day

Jean Smart's Reaction to Hacks Getting a Second Season Is Comedy Gold

Meryl Streep's Daughter Grace Gummer Is Engaged to Mark Ronson

Exclusive

Simone Biles Reveals the One Thing She & BF Jonathan Owens Fight About