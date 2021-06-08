Mama June Reunites With All 4 Daughters for the First Time in 6 Years

June "Mama June" Shannon is taking one giant step forward with her family.
Over the weekend, the WE tv realty star was able to reunite with all four of her daughters including Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 26, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 24, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 21, and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 15.
In a photo obtained by E! News, Mama June was all smiles as she posed alongside her daughters at Pumpkin's Winnie the Pooh-themed baby shower in Gordon, Georgia. Pumpkin is expecting a baby boy with husband Joshua Efrid this summer.
While the afternoon gathering may look like a casual event, loyal fans may be surprised to see Chickadee in attendance. In fact, the last time everyone was together as a family was six long years ago.
For several years, Chickadee has been estranged from her mom and has avoided appearing on the family's reality shows. At the same time, Mama June has continued to work on repairing her relationships after a battle with addiction.
"I'm just constantly trying to make amends," Mama June told E! News in March. "You're watching me trying to man up and trying to open up and trying to say, ‘Hey, everybody deserves a second chance and that I'm not perfect.' But you know, hopefully by the end of the season, they will say we're back together."
Over Mother's Day weekend, Pumpkin took to Instagram and gave thanks to her mom for all she has done.
"Life has definitely threw us curve balls, but in the end, you're still my mom," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm so glad to see how far you've come in your sobriety. I can never thank you enough for being the awesome gigi you are to my beautiful babies. Love you mama."
And just days after Mama June celebrated 16 months of sobriety, the reality star had a message for her followers.
"Yes, I did drugs. Sure did. But I also got clean and turned my life around," her Instagram post read. "Why don't you gossip about that?"
Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. on WE tv.