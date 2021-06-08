BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on His Exit From Bachelor Franchise

Hours after reports circulated that Chris Harrison was officially leaving the Bachelor franchise, he took to Instagram to confirm the news—and bid farewell to Bachelor Nation.

By Jess Cohen Jun 08, 2021 6:10 PMTags
ControversyThe BachelorThe BacheloretteChris HarrisonCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: Kelley Flanagan Weighs in on Chris Harrison's "Bachelor" Exit

Chris Harrison has collected his final rose.

Just hours after reports surfaced claiming the longtime host will be departing the Bachelor franchise, Harrison took to social media to personally confirm the news. "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram June 8. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment, the companies behind the franchise, also released a joint statement on his journey concluding. "Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of The Bachelor franchise," the message read. "We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey."

Prior to this announcement, Harrison had been on temporary leave following the controversial comments he made in defense of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who came under fire after photos surfaced of her at a 2018 antebellum plantation themed fraternity event.

photos
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Chris Harrison Controversy

"I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful," he wrote on Instagram in February as Matt James' season aired on TV. "My ignorance did damage to my friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke."

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

"I set standards for myself, and have not met them," Harrison, 49, continued. "I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same. By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term 'woke police,' which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong."

And although Harrison teased in March a possible comeback to the franchise, it's officially time for him to say goodbye. Amid his absence, Emmanuel Acho hosted March's After the Final Rose episode, while Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are currently at the helm of Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season. As for Bachelor in Paradise, comedian David Spade will be among the rotating celeb guests taking over hosting duties.  

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

4

Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on Exit From Bachelor Franchise

5

Kourtney Kardashian Raises Eyebrows With Pic of Travis Barker’s Blood

Latest News

Exclusive

Simone Biles Reveals the One Thing She & BF Jonathan Owens Fight About

Mama June Reunites With Her 4 Daughters for the First Time in 6 Years

Chris Harrison Breaks Silence on Exit From Bachelor Franchise

RHONY's Leah McSweeney Slams Heather Thomson & Assault Claims

Where Minka Kelly and Trevor Noah Stand After Their NYC Sighting

See All My Children Co-Stars Reunite to Relive Outrageous Plots

Exclusive

Kelley Flanagan Reacts to Chris Harrison's Bachelor Exit