Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Kanye West Unveils His First Yeezy Piece with Gap: Shop It Here

The $200 "Round Jacket" marks the start of the rapper's highly anticipated collaboration with the fashion retailer.

By Emily Spain Jun 08, 2021 5:41 PM
E-Comm: Kanye West First Gap CollectionE! Illustration

Kanye West's YEEZY Gap line has landed!

The highly-anticipated drop features a bold blue-hued jacket made of recycled nylon, retailing for $200. The "Round Jacket" marks the first collaborative item of Kanye's 10-year partnership with the fashion retailer. And whether you love this jacket like Kanye loves Kanye or are skeptical of the puffy, zipperless construction, we're calling it now that the Yeezy Gap Round Jacket will be the jacket to rep next fall.

Luckily, the jacket is still available for pre-sale in sizes M-XL. Scroll below to shop!

Brighten up Your Wardrobe with Kim Kardashian's Neon Skims Collection

Round Jacket

Made of recycled nylon, the blue puffy jacket will definitely keep you warm and looking fresh during the colder months. The first-ever Yeezy Gap style is available for pre-order and expected to ship fall 2021.

$200
Gap

