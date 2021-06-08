Stormi Webster Adorably Reacts to Mom Kylie Jenner's Unique New Heels

Watch : Stormi Webster Gives Mom Kylie Jenner All the Compliments

If Kylie Jenner's new pink pumps go missing, we have an idea who might be behind it.

After all, the reality star's 3-year-old Stormi Webster appeared to be quite the fan of the latest addition to her mom's shoe closet: brand new Balenciaga neon pink heels.

In videos Kylie shared on Instagram, the mother and daughter are seen unboxing the shoes together with Stormi adorably guessing the color of the designer accessory. "Let's see if the other one is pink or blue or green," Kylie said, echoing her daughter's request to guess the color of the remaining shoe still in a bag.

Not only were the shoes a fun and vibrant hot pink à la Barbie, they were also made entirely by a 3D printer and out of rubber. The shoes featured an extra special detail as they were also monogrammed on the side with Kylie's name—so there's no mistaking who these heels belong to.

While the makeup mogul told Stormi about how the shoes were made, Kylie quickly acknowledged that her daughter doesn't exactly know about 3D printing just yet.