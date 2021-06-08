Meghan Markle Made a Subtle Nod to Baby Lili Diana in Her New Children's Book

Heir's something that's guaranteed to warm your heart today.
Days after welcoming her and Prince Harry's baby girl Lilibet "Lili" Diana, Meghan Markle began another new chapter as a children's book author. As Meghan previously shared in a press release, the book started as a poem she wrote for Harry on Father's Day in 2019, one month after the couple welcomed their first child Archie Harrison. Meghan then went on to feature her family in The Bench via heartwarming illustrations by Christian Robinson.
As Christian, an award-winning illustrator, shared with Today, there are "lots of little clues and Easter eggs" throughout the book and the illustrations. In fact, Today's Natalie Morales pointed out that one illustration appears to show Meghan in a garden, carrying a baby—presumably Lili—in a sling over her shoulder. And as for Harry and Archie, they're featured in an illustration on a separate page, showing the duke holding hands with his son. Both can be seen in the video below.
The duo's collaboration began with a "very exciting" email, according to Christian, followed by a Zoom call. Their partnership took off from there, with Meghan praising his uncanny talent. "Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life," she has previously said, "this representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine."
The story is certain to resonate with her kids, including baby Lili, who made her grand arrival on June 4.
"Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," their rep shared in a statement at the time. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales…The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family."
The Bench is available now.
