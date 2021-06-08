BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Won't Believe You Missed This Freaky Friday Editing Error

Love the movie Freaky Friday? Bet you never picked up on this before. Scroll on to see the scene that has an eagle-eyed TikTok user shook.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 08, 2021 2:17 PMTags
Lindsay LohanDisneyViralCelebritiesTikTok
Watch: Lindsay Lohan Opens Up on Latest Projects

Blink and you'll miss it!

A TikTok user is drawing attention to a particular scene in the 2003 movie Freaky Friday. As fans of the comedy well know, the film is about a single mother named Tess (Jamie Lee Curtis) and her teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan) who don't see eye to eye. But after they read a fortune that causes them to switch bodies and live a day in the other person's shoes, they gain a new appreciation for each other.

Near the end of the movie, Anna's little brother Harry (Ryan Malgarini) is seen arguing with their grandfather (Harold Gould) and they're given a similar fortune. But before the two experience the same fate, they're tackled to the ground. 

So, what's the big deal? As @thegabbienicole recently pointed out, the actor playing Harry in this scene isn't the same child star shown throughout the rest of the movie. Instead, he's portrayed by an adult stunt double. 

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

Needless to say, the eagle-eyed TikTok user was shook, captioning the clip, "I have no words."

The video accumulated about 2.5 million views, and followers were just as surprised.

"What in the world!" a commenter wrote. "How have I never seen this! I've seen this movie so many times!!!"

Added another, "I GASPED!"

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

Disney, TikTok

One fan also claimed the stunt double is the same person who did Macaulay Culkin's stunts in Home AloneLarry Nicholas has a stunt credit in both movies.

Now, who's ready to re-watch Freaky Friday?

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

2

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

4
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Back When They Were Single

5

Chris Harrison Exits The Bachelor Franchise After Controversy

Latest News

Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of the Jonas Brothers' Breakup in New Book: Read

Stormi Webster Adorably Reacts to Mom Kylie Jenner's Unique New Heels

Chris Harrison Exits The Bachelor Franchise After Controversy

Exclusive

Laverne Cox Wants Accomplices, Not Allies, in Fight for Trans Rights

How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL

See Meghan Markle's Subtle Nod to Baby Lili Diana in Her New Book

You Won't Believe You Missed This Freaky Friday Editing Error