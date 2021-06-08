Regé-Jean Page Hilariously Calls Out Bridgerton Fans Over This “Burn For You” Mistake

Dearest reader, if you've come for your Bridgerton fix, you're absolutely in the right place.
For Variety's "Making a Scene," Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor, along with director Sheree Folkson and composer Kris Bowers, recently broke down the memorable "I burn for you" scene (as fans have lovingly referred to it) from the series' fifth episode, "The Duke and I"—and made us fall in love with the high-society match all over again.
"You have no idea what lines people are going to care about," Phoebe revealed while reflecting on that epic wedding night scene. "That was surprising to me. It wasn't like I saw ‘I burn for you' in the script and was like, ‘This is what people are going to talk about.'"
Although some fans have attributed the simple yet extremely intentional line to Regé's character, Simon—the actor revealed in a twist to correct our collective memories that it was Phoebe's character, Daphne who whispered those four magical words.
"I do not say, ‘I burn for you!' It's not my line!" Regé recalled. "Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment."
Although the British actor attributed the mix-up to what he says is the "Mandela effect," he still took that compliment in stride—even recreating the scene for his Saturday Night Live hosting debut back in February.
And when it comes to the on-screen couple's lines being recited so effortlessly at such a quick pace, especially during that specific night, Phoebe explained, "The key to dialogue like that is just to make it as organic and as real as possible. There's no other way to play saying a line like that than to make it an inward feeling."
Since the show's Christmas Day debut on Netflix, fans simply haven't been able to get enough of the magic that played out between the two stars in the show's first (and not to mention extremely popular) season, and for that, Phoebe said she simply had chemistry to thank for our eternal fandom.
"Me and Regé had such a great professional relationship and worked so hard on making everyone feel like we were really in love," she explained. "And I think we managed to do that, so that's good."
Since most viewers are counting down the days until the start of season two (and some may be even still reeling from news of Regé's exit), re-watching one of the most-talked about scenes from the series so far may give die-hard fans—or dearest readers we should say—just the hope they need for now.