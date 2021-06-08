Owen Wilson Sets the Record Straight on Wedding Crashers Sequel Rumors

Watch : "Wedding Crashers" Throwback: E! News Rewind

It looks like we'll have to hold onto our champagne toasts just a little longer.

According to Owen Wilson, he and Vince Vaughn aren't crashing another wedding this summer after all. Although earlier reports stated that the talented team of Wilson, Vaughn, Isla Fisher and Rachel McAdams have all signed on to begin filming a sequel to the 2005 hit comedy, Wedding Crashers, for HBO Max sometime this summer, Wilson revealed to Variety that the progress behind the second film is still in the stages of early planning.



The Loki star shared, "Some people are saying that you guys are going to be going in August, and that's not right."



The 52-year-old actor also added that although director David Dobkin "has been working on something," and that he has been "talking with Vince"—progress on the anticipated film does not go much farther than that at the moment.