WandaVision's Paul Bettany Shares Rare Photos of His and Jennifer Connelly's Sons

Watch : "WandaVision's" Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany Had a "Good Flow"

Paul Bettany is one proud papa.

The 50-year-old actor gave fans a glimpse into his family life on Monday, June 7 by sharing rare photos of his sons on Instagram. One of the sweet snapshots showed the WandaVision star smiling alongside his 17-year-old son Stellan, who he shares with his wife actress Jennifer Connelly, on the teen's high school graduation day.

"So that happened," Paul captioned the image. "The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby."

The major moment led the celebrity to take a trip down memory lane, posting a photo of himself holding a baby Stellan on what appeared to be the set of his 2004 movie Wimbledon.

"Here's me holding Stellan at about a week old... Today my beautiful kid graduates high school!" he wrote alongside the throwback. "Time… My head is spinning. Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds. Incidentally this picture was taken on centre court where I won Wimbledon 36 times sooooo take THAT @rogerfederer."