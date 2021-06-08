BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
WandaVision's Paul Bettany Shares Rare Photos of His and Jennifer Connelly's Sons

WandaVision actor Paul Bettany, who is married to Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, gave fans a rare glimpse into their family life by posting photos of their kids. Scroll on to see the pictures.

Paul Bettany is one proud papa.

The 50-year-old actor gave fans a glimpse into his family life on Monday, June 7 by sharing rare photos of his sons on Instagram. One of the sweet snapshots showed the WandaVision star smiling alongside his 17-year-old son Stellan, who he shares with his wife actress Jennifer Connelly, on the teen's high school graduation day. 

"So that happened," Paul captioned the image. "The short version is that Stellan graduated and I cried like a baby."

The major moment led the celebrity to take a trip down memory lane, posting a photo of himself holding a baby Stellan on what appeared to be the set of his 2004 movie Wimbledon

"Here's me holding Stellan at about a week old... Today my beautiful kid graduates high school!" he wrote alongside the throwback. "Time… My head is spinning. Very proud of everything Stellan has accomplished so far and even more excited about what the future holds. Incidentally this picture was taken on centre court where I won Wimbledon 36 times sooooo take THAT @rogerfederer."

Paul also shared a photo of his 23-year-old stepson Kai, who Jennifer welcomed with her producer ex David Dugan, helping him set up his camera.

"My eldest son Kai waits patiently while I try to figure out the timer on my camera… aaaand gets bored before I figure it out … then leaves me solo," he posted. "Off to graduation now."

Jennifer and Paul, who wed in 2003, also share a 10-year-old daughter named Agnes. And it looks like the siblings have a close bond.

"They're all such extraordinary kids," the Oscar winner told Anderson Cooper on Anderson in 2012. "And they're great together. They never fight. They look after each other. They're loving."

