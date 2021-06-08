Katie Thurston Threatens to Quit The Bachelorette in Tense Season Sneak Peek

Last season, Clare Crawley left The Bachelorette after just four episodes when she found love with Dale Moss. Now, it's Katie Thurston's turn, and it seems she might not last long either—but for an entirely different reason.
ABC revealed a sensational sneak peek at her run on Monday, June 7, during the season 17 premiere. It's not all rainbows and butterflies because, in the preview, Katie breaks down in tears and even threatens to leave the show.
Naturally, fans are only given bits and pieces of the drama, but things appear to take a turn for the worse when an ambulance is called during a game of Bash Ball. Hunter tells the camera, "This isn't a game. This is someone's life." One contestant tackles another and his head slams into the turf. The ref blows the whistle and a medic is called, before the scene cuts to an ambulance speeding away.
There are tears and cursing, and Katie explains, "Our time together was cut too short. All I wanna do is just cry." She hides her face in her hands while sniffling.
The leading lady is later seen running into the welcoming arms of Andrew S. while calling out his name. In another scene, Katie ambiguously says, "I'm losing you. I'm losing my mind here."
Tayshia Adams, filling in for host Chris Harrison this season along with Kaitlyn Bristowe, tells someone (unclear if it's Katie or one of her men), "If you're not ready for this, I feel like you just need to say goodbye."
We hear Katie reflecting on her experience in a tense voiceover, saying, "I came here to fall in love. Do I continue here or do I just leave now?" She sits on the pavement and sobs, before storming off in the next moment. "I am done, I am done, I am done. Someone book my [bleep] flight home."
In a confessional, the bank marketing manager admits through tears, "I am just, like, heartbroken."
We'll have to wait and see if she mends her broken heart or actually follows through with her one-way plane ticket.
One thing we can tell you about her season? It's about to get real sexy. The reality star told E! News ahead of the premiere, "The biggest one and the most important one [is the conversation] around sex, whether they're humorous conversations or important conversations." Katie added, "Sex is a theme during the season and I'm excited for people to start feeling comfortable talking about it and starting those conversations."
