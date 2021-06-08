Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's First Public Date Night Since Getting Married

Newlywed bliss!
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez, who tied the knot in May after being engaged for five months, recently stepped out for their first public appearance since getting hitched. A source exclusively tells E! News that the married couple enjoyed a date night with a few friends this past weekend at Wolfgang Puck's restaurant inside the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, Calif.
"They were with other friends and had a long dinner and spent the entire evening at the hotel," the insider shares of their get-together on Saturday, June 5.
According to the source, the newlyweds weren't afraid to put their love on display during their outing.
"Ari and Dalton were very giddy throughout the dinner and were cuddling close the entire time," the insider describes. "You could tell they were in love and she was very happy. Ari mentioned that she was excited to be celebrating finally being married."
The 27-year-old pop star wasn't the only one to look head over heels. As the source put it, "Dalton had a huge smile on his face throughout the night and they definitely looked to be in the honeymoon phase and so in love."
Romance aside, the insider notes, "Everyone at the table was super excited to meet Wolfgang Puck and were all talking about the food experience."
Just last month, Ariana surprised fans when she announced that she was officially off the market. At the time, the "7 Rings" singer shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram that captured everything from her chic Vera Wang bridal gown to her and Dalton sharing a passionate kiss.
The pair said "I Do" in a private ceremony held at the star's home in Montecito, Calif. A source previously told E! News that they had a "tiny and intimate" gathering with close friends and family in attendance.
"There was a lot of love and everyone is really happy," a separate insider shared, with another source adding, "It was a beautiful day and very romantic. Everyone is happy for them. It was perfect and just what Ari wanted."
A third source explained, "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
The couple first sparked romance rumors in March 2020, and by May, they went public with their relationship during Ariana and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With U" music video.
And, as the saying goes, the rest is history!