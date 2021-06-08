Get to Know The Bachelorette's Greg Grippo, Katie Thurston’s First Impression Rose Pick

Watch : "Bachelorette" Katie Thurston Tells Which Guy Stood Out Night One

Will you accept this rose?

That's the million-dollar question Bachelorette star Katie Thurston asked contestant Greg Grippo during the highly anticipated season 17 premiere of the ABC dating series on Monday, June 7.

However, Katie didn't offer the 28-year-old competitor any rose. Instead, the New Jersey native earned the coveted First Impression Rose. Before handing him the prized possession, Katie opened up about their one-on-one time, which entailed Greg giving her an adorable noodle necklace that his niece made.

"Greg was so nervous, but after him and I had some alone time to chat, there's just something that's really sticking out about him," Katie said during her confessional.

The 30-year-old star shared similar sentiments when she handed Greg the First Impression Rose.

"I appreciate you opening up. I know you're nervous," she said. "But I do feel there's something there, and once we can get past those nerves, I think there's a great guy under there."