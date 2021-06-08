What We Learned Doing a Deep Dive Into Katie Thurston's Bachelorette Suitors. You're Welcome.

Another season, another fresh crop of aspiring Instagram influencers.

The Bachelorette is back in action, with Katie Thurston's journey to find love officially kicking off tonight. And, because we know you will likely be watching with your phone in your hand, scrolling Instagram to check out the suitors, we've done the leg work for you and have the cramped fingers to prove it.

In the two-hour premiere, Bachelor Nation will meet 29 men vying for their shot at reality TV love with Katie, and, you know, fame. To truly help you get to know the guys before they exit the limo and execute any ill-advised stunt they were convinced to do in the name of making a lasting first impression, we tracked them all down on Instagram to get a sense of who they really are—or at least who they want you to think they are.

So what did we find? Too many beach photos to count, a plethora of pun-filled captions and dog dads. So. Many. Dog. Dads. Ooh, and one contestant has a familial connection to a franchise fan-favorite that we found quite intriguing.