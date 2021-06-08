Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Disick Back When They Were Both Single

Consistency is key.
In this clip from Thursday's series finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian gets honest with sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian about her relationship with Scott Disick. Specifically, Kourtney is frustrated with her loved ones encouraging her to reunite with the Talentless boss.
While the Poosh founder couldn't be prouder of Scott, she reveals there's a reason why they're not back together. "I just feel like I'm really over it with my family enabling Scott, because they don't know all of the details," she explains to the KUWTK camera. "When Scott and I broke up, I set certain boundaries with him."
Even though Kourtney praises Scott for making "so many major life improvements," the latter's alleged lack of consistency appears to concern the oldest Kardashian. Looking for clarity, Kim asks Kourtney point blank if the mother of three plans to ever say, "It's never gonna happen."
In response, Kourtney reveals, "But I don't know that it's never gonna happen."
Understanding where Kourtney is coming from, Khloe explains that their big sister is still waiting on some consistency from Scott. On why she's frustrated with her sisters, Kourtney explains, "You guys usually agree with him, and you're like, 'Yes! Kourtney, what is she doing? Why isn't she taking it seriously? You've changed so much.'"
After Kim asks what they need to do to change, Kourtney advises her sisters "to stop agreeing with him" and to "put it back on him." Per Mason Disick's mom, there are things Kourtney has asked of Scott that haven't occurred.
While acknowledging Kourtney's feelings, Khloe shares, "I'm sorry you feel like that, especially from your sisters and definitely that's not our intent at all. We will both do better, and you're right a hundred percent."
Although Kourtney appreciates Kim and Khloe hearing her out, she makes it clear that she still wants her ex to feel supported. She adds, "I just think the best for him is to put it back on him and learn to be accountable."
