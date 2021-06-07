16 Essentials for Restocking Your Gym Bag

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although taking online fitness classes over the past year kept us in shape and sane, we're ready to spin, box, tone and strengthen IRL.
If you're with us, you're probably going to need to give that gym bag that has been in your closet for over a year a major upgrade. From pilates socks and colorful boxing gloves to beauty essentials and recovery tools, we rounded up everything you need for your first trip back to the studio or gym.
Scroll below for our picks!
Wise Owl Outfitters Microfiber Gym Towels
Working out means getting sweaty! These microfiber towels are soft, super absorbent, fast drying and have a hang loop to help you with those sweaty moments.
YUNI Beauty Large Body Wipes
Don't have time to shower in-between working out and heading to the office? These super soft, biodegradable shower wipes cleanse and deodorize, so you can feel and smell fresh after getting your sweat on. Plus, they are infused with calming and soothing ingredients like neem leaf extract, peppermint leaf essential oil, green tea and aloe.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands- Set of 5
We ordered this band set a few years back and we're still obsessed! With varying degrees of resistance, these bands will help you tone, lengthen and stretch. Not to mention, they will help you get your dream summer booty just in time for summer.
Tavi Noir Parker Grip Sport Socks- Pack of 2
We don't know about you, but our grip socks for yoga and pilates magically disappeared during quarantine. Thankfully, we are going to stock up on Tavi Noir's chic and functional sport socks to help us not completely die during our first time back on a pilates reformer.
Bala Bangles 2 Lb. Weights
Whether you want to up the intensity of your power walking session or focus on toning your arms and legs, Bala ankle weights are a must! Plus, they're sleek and come in a bunch of playful hues.
Simple Modern Insulated Water Bottle
There's a reason Simple Modern's insulated water bottles have over 27,000 5-Star reviews on Amazon. Not only are they chic, they will keep your beverages cold or hot for hours.
Luka Duffel
How cute is this metallic duffel? It's the perfect size to fit your exercise accessories, change of clothes and beauty essentials.
Hume Supernatural Deodorant
We are loving Hume Supernatural's deodorants! They smell amazing and perform so well even during the sweatiest of workouts. Plus, they're aluminum-free, plant-based and toxin-free.
Personalized Fitness Journal by PrincessandHerfrog
Keep track of your fitness journey and document your workout routines and meal plans with this 60-page spiral notebook. We love how you can customize the character on the front cover with your hair color, style preferences and font of your choice.
Hickies Laces
Don't let your laces get in the way of your workout. These no-tie strap laces will help you feel secure and unstoppable and are a must for your gym bag.
Feetlu Foldable Exercise Mat
If you don't want to use your gym's exercise mats or lug around a mat to and from your workouts, this foldable mat is a great option. This eco-friendly mat is odorless, non-toxic, anti-skid and will fit in your gym bag.
Women's Easter Egg Boxing Gloves
Jab, hook or uppercut in style with these colorful boxing gloves! If you need a new pair or want to try boxing, Sanabul has some pretty cute options.
Theragun Mini
Keep cramps, knots and tension at bay after your workout thanks to the Theragun Mini! It's quiet, powerful and will fit in your gym bag.
Invisibobble Power-Time Out
These extra strong grip hair ties will keep hair out of your way when you're lifting, running or cycling. Plus, you can never have too many hair ties in your bag because we all know how they magically disappear.
Megababe Thigh Rescue
If you want to rock shorts during your workout but worry about chafing, may we present Megababe's award-winning Thigh Rescue balm. It has a non-toxic formula that glides on smooth and instantly melts into skin, creating a friction-free barrier.
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Joia Refreshing Dry Shampoo
We are big believers in dry shampoo, especially post-workout when we have somewhere to be. Sol de Janeiro's new dry shampoo smells like a tropical vacation and will eliminates excess oil, cleanse hair and add volume.
