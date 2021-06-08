BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL

Simone Biles' Gold Over America Tour is coming to a city near you this fall, and you're not going to want to miss it!

By Emily Spain Jun 08, 2021 3:00 PMTags
TravelLife/StyleOlympicsShoppingSimone BilesShop With E!Shop Travel
E-comm: Simone Biles Gold Over America TourGetty Images

We independently selected this event because we love it, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If watching G.O.A.T. and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles compete in the Tokyo Olympics this summer wasn't exciting enough, she's coming to a city near you this fall!

Starting in September, the decorated gymnast will embark on a 35-city tour with an all-star team of female gymnastic champions like Laurie HernandezKatelyn Ohashi, Morgan Hurd and many more. The Gold Over America Tour promises to be a high-energy, gymnastics-meets-pop-concert spectacular that spreads the importance of empowerment, togetherness, and "letting the gold inside each of us shine."

If you're bummed you can't attend the Olympics in person this year, the Gold Over America Tour is the next best thing. Not only will you get to witness world-class athleticism, but it makes for a fun night out with the whole family!

Tickets are now available for pre-sale but don't wait to get your tickets because this tour might sell out after Simone takes the Olympic stage this summer. To save you time, we've rounded up ticket buying options below.

read
20 MasterClasses You'll Wanna Stream Right Now: Shonda Rhimes, Tan France, Natalie Portman & More

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

Gold Over America Tour Starring Simone Biles

G.O.A.T. Simone Biles will headline the show, which runs approximately 110 minutes long, including intermission. The celebration of powerful female athletes will also feature a soundtrack from today's biggest hitmakers and inspiring performances by some of the biggest names in gymnastics. What more could you ask for?

Tix @
Vivid Seats
Tix @
Ticketmaster

Up next: 5 Great Girls' Trip Resorts to Book ASAP.

Trending Stories

1

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

2

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

3

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

4
Exclusive

Why Kourtney Kardashian Didn't Take Scott Back When They Were Single

5

Chris Harrison Exits The Bachelor Franchise After Controversy

Latest News

Exclusive

Go Behind the Scenes of the Jonas Brothers' Breakup in New Book: Read

Stormi Webster Adorably Reacts to Mom Kylie Jenner's Unique New Heels

Chris Harrison Exits The Bachelor Franchise After Controversy

Exclusive

Laverne Cox Wants Accomplices, Not Allies, in Fight for Trans Rights

How You Can Watch Olympian Simone Biles Perform IRL

See Meghan Markle's Subtle Nod to Baby Lili Diana in Her New Book

You Won't Believe You Missed This Freaky Friday Editing Error