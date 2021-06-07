Sarah Jessica Parker’s Daughter Tabitha Is a Budding Fashionista and Carrie Bradshaw Would Approve

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms No Samantha Replacement

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker's twins are all grown up!

Over the weekend, the Sex and the City icon brought Tabitha Broderick, 11, to work with her in New York City for a mommy-daughter date (and yes, there were shoes involved!). She and Tabitha posed in front of her storefront, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, on Sunday, June 6, in the Big Apple.

It's clear from the pics that Tabitha has inherited her mom's sense of style and love of fashion. Both had on flowing summer dresses, with Sarah keeping it business casual in a grey button-down dress, while the tween rocked a pink floral-print piece with ruffled sleeves. She even accessorized with a green floral mask.

However, as Carrie Bradshaw would surely tell you, the shoes are the most important part of any outfit. And for their special outing, the pair matched their footwear by wearing pointed-toe Zizi mules with buckled straps ($395). SJP chose an aqua shade and Tabitha opted for a mustard version of the metallic heel.