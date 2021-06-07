Mariah Carey Shuts Down Claim Over Alleged "Explosive" Meeting With Jay-Z

"Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all," a source told the outlet. "She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation."

"She will formally depart in the next few weeks," the source added. "It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn't have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps. She isn't letting this stand in her way."