BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Find Out Why the Below Deck Mediterranean Cast Is Twerking in Celebration

In a new teaser for season six of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy and her crew dance to a tune that'll make you shout, "I like big boats!"

By Alyssa Ray Jun 07, 2021 6:00 PMTags
TVTravelReality TVBravoBelow DeckBelow Deck MediterraneanPeacockNBCU
Watch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

We like big boats and we cannot lie.

On Monday, June 7, Peacock released a hilarious new trailer ahead of Below Deck Mediterranean's sixth season. In the LOL-worthy new footage, Captain Sandy Yawn and her new crew reveal how much they love yachting.

We're, of course, talking about the Lady Michelle crew's parody of Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back." The new teaser features the cast, including Captain Sandy, returning bosun Malia White, Katie Flood, Lexi Wilson, Courtney Veale, Lloyd Spencer, Mzi "Zee" Dempers and David Pascoe, all twerking and dancing on the 180-foot yacht.

And it seems that the Below Deck Med crew has a reason to celebrate. As the footage announced, season six returns to Bravo on Monday, June 28. However, you can cruise over to Peacock on Monday, June 21 to catch the premiere early.

In fact, a new episode will drop anchor on the NBCUniversal streaming service one week before it airs on Bravo. As Peacock subscribers already know, past seasons of Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht can be found on the streaming service.

photos
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6: Meet the Cast

Also, be sure to mark your calendars on Monday, June 14 as that's when season five of Below Deck Med will be arriving. This gives you plenty of time to catch up on the past episodes before the new ones air later this month.

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hateful Plastic Surgery Comment

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA in Their Latest Outing

You can find the celebratory new teaser in the clip above.

Below Deck Mediterranean season six premieres Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and arrives early on Peacock on June 21.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Ricky Martin's 2-Year-Old Daughter Isn't Impressed by His Singing

2

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hateful Plastic Surgery Comment

3

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA in Their Latest Outing

4

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

5

Influencer Terah Jones' 5-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Cancer Battle

Latest News

Netflix Summons a Second Season of Shadow and Bone

Exclusive

Why Katie Thurston Will Only Watch The Bachelorette Alone

Exclusive

Watch Billy Porter Bid Farewell To Pose After Emotional Finale

Mariah Carey Refutes Claim Over Alleged "Explosive" Meeting With Jay-Z

Josh Kelley's Father's Day Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

Friends Reunion Director: This Mistake Almost Ruined the Show

Find Out Why the Below Deck Med Cast Is Twerking in Celebration