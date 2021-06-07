BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Meghan and HarryChrissy TeigenCeleb CouplesKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

Scott Disick recently shared a photo of girlfriend Amelia Hamlin and it’s just one you just can’t miss. Scroll on to see what she had to say about her boyfriend’s post.

By Kisha Forde Jun 07, 2021 4:23 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianScott DisickCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Amelia Hamlin Brings Scott Disick With Her Everywhere...Literally

Scott Disick recently shared quite the cheeky post of Amelia Hamlin—and she had a little something to say about the image.
 
On June 6, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star uploaded a risqué photo of his girlfriend wearing a bra and thong lingerie set to his Instagram Story. In the photo, Lisa Rinna's daughter is seen seemingly reaching for something on a bookcase with her back turned to the camera. "A little higher," Scott wrote. "Almost there."

After the NSFW image was reshared, one person commented, "He could've left this in the gallery," to which Amelia—who shared similar steamy pics to her feed—simply wrote back, "dead."
 
Back in October, Scott, who shares three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, and Amelia first sparked dating rumors and have been ramping up the PDA and heartfelt social media posts ever since. For Scott's birthday on May 26, the model even dropped in the L-word in a sweet tribute to her other half.

photos
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin's Cutest Pics

"Happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better," she wrote. "I can't imagine what I would do without you." 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Mom Weighs In on Claim Singer Is Battling Social Anxiety

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Jana Kramer Reveals What Was Missing From Her Pregnancies With Mike

"Thank you for being you," she continued. "The most caring, loving, special person on this planet. I'm so lucky. I'm so blessed to have met you."

Instagram

To further prove she's his ride or die, she even gifted him a motorcycle. It looks like these two aren't shy when it comes to baring it all for each other.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians Final Season March 18th, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé's Mom Weighs In on Claim Singer Is Battling Social Anxiety

2

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

3

Jana Kramer Reveals What Was Missing From Her Pregnancies With Mike

4

Shailene Woodley Drops New Revelation About Aaron Rodgers Romance

5

Ellen Pompeo Reacts After Seeing Pic of Herself in Urgent Care Clinic

Latest News

Exclusive

Mark Consuelos Is Dad Goals Gushing Over Son's Riverdale Role

Shailene Woodley Drops New Revelation About Aaron Rodgers Romance

Inside Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll's Latest Reunion

Jana Kramer Reveals What Was Missing From Her Pregnancies With Mike

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Hateful Plastic Surgery Comment

Scott Disick’s NSFW Picture Of Amelia Hamlin Will Make You Blush

Darcey's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer