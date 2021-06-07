Darcey Silva's Engagement Is on the Rocks in Darcey & Stacey Trailer

Twin divas Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva are back from a second season—and it really is double the drama.
The first season of hit TLC series Darcey & Stacey ended with a rushed wedding and a surprise engagement. Now, a jaw-dropping sneak peek at season two shows the Silva sisters are nowhere near settling down. From breast reductions to updated veneers and a posh trip to Turkey, Darcey & Stacey promises humor, heartbreak and of course, high-maintenance issues.
"We're the twin queens of the world!" Darcey laughs on a yacht.
Scene-stealing Darcey first shot to fame on 90 Day Fiancé as fans watched her tumultuous romance with Jesse Meester crumble. Darcey moved on with Tom Brooks, but their short-lived affair fell apart after a heart-breaking confrontation. Just as Darcey swore off love, she fell for now-fiancé Georgi Rusev on a dating app. Yet their whirlwind romance may have a darker undertone.
"I just want to make sure he's in it for love and the big heart, not the big wallet," Stacey questions her future brother-in-law Georgi's intentions.
"I don't have my daddy support me," Georgi fires back.
A meeting with Georgi's ex-wife raises only more questions that Georgi may have been searching for a sugar mama. "Enough is enough. I can't do this anymore," Darcey confesses. "You're love-bombing me. This is not real love." Georgi even reaches out to Darcey's former boyfriend Jesse for advice!
As for Stacey, she wed longtime love Florian Sukaj in 2020 but is now worried after his alleged infidelity that he may not stay with her if they can't have kids together. "I think I can pop out one more baby," Stacey jokes. "But I'm 46. The window is going to be closing eventually...If I can't give Florian a baby, he might leave me one day."
So will the House of Eleven founders ever truly find love? Watch the jaw-dropping trailer above!
Darcey & Stacey premieres Monday, July 19 at 8 p.m. on TLC. Fans can also catch the Silva twins on after-show Darcey & Stacey: Pillow Talk starting Friday, July 23 at 10:30 p.m. on TLC.