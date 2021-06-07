Beyoncé's Mom Weighs In on Claim Singer Is Battling Social Anxiety

Watch : Beyonce Shares Rare Photos of Twins Rumi & Sir

Anxiety? According to Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just crazy in love.

The Hollywood power couple was spotted on the sidelines at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 5 as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks went head to head. Notable basketball fans, the longtime couple has been known to spend date nights courtside since the early 2000s as their romance blossomed.

While on the sidelines, fans have noticed the world-famous rapper often rubs his wife's leg, a move that has been coined by some as the "Jayoncé leg rub." As pictures of the sweet moment over the years have been circulating online, claims have emerged that the leg rub is to help with Beyoncé's purported anxiety.

It seems the rumor made its way to Bey's mom because Tina weighed in on the chatter in an Instagram post on Sunday, June 6.

"When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them !" she captioned a collage of Jay-Z's rub. Referencing her husband Richard Lawson, she continued, "Me and Richard are always touching even if it's just our feet ! Yeah!! That's what you do !"

"For those of you who don't understand , Try it sometimes it works !!" she encouraged. "Human Touch is how you stay connected!!"