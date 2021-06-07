Liam Payne and Maya Henry Break Up Less Than a Year After Announcing Engagement

Watch : Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Engaged!

Liam Payne and Maya Henry are no longer heading in one direction.

The singer and the model are going their separate ways, 10 months after announcing their engagement. Liam, 27, revealed his split from Maya, 20, on the latest episode of Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.

When asked if he's single, the One Direction star confirmed "I am indeed." Liam, who shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, added, "I feel like more than anything at this point, I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people."

"That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships," he continued. "And I know what my pattern of things is with relationships, I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else. And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."