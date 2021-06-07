Pink's Priceless Video From Willow's 10th Birthday Shows Exactly How It Feels to Have a Younger Brother

Watch : Pink is Honored With Icon Award at the 2021 BBMAs

Pink's daughter, Willow, somehow managed to avoid getting pulled into the riptide of her younger brother's hysterical antics.

The 41-year-old pop star shared a video to Instagram on Saturday, June 5 of her daughter belting out a lovely karaoke version of Vance Joy's "Riptide" at her 10th birthday party. However, during Willow's performance, 4-year-old brother Jameson put on quite a show of his own in the background.

"I threw willow a party but no one told Jameson that," Pink wrote, adding laughing and crying-while-laughing emojis. "#thisfamilyisnuts @vancejoy our family loves you buddy!"

As Willow sang the somber song, Jameson displayed the wild dance moves, which periodically involved him adjusting his lollipop. To her credit, Willow managed to remain steadfast throughout the moment and did not let her brother's shenanigans rattle her.

"I love that Willow is not at all [fazed] though...," one fan wrote in the comment section. Another supporter posted, "Jameson has my heart."