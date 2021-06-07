BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Simone Biles Becomes First Woman to Win 7th All-Around U.S. Gymnastics Title

Simone Biles won the U.S. gymnastics title at nationals on June 6, setting the record as the first American woman to do so seven times. Get the details aheads of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Simone Biles is continuing to look unstoppable ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

The 24-year-old gymnast claimed her seventh-straight all-around title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sunday, June 6.

In doing so, she remained unbeaten at nationals since 2013 and became the first American woman to win the title seven times, breaking her tie with Clara Schroth Lombady, who competed in the late 1940s and early '50s. Alfred Jochim (1925-30, 1933) is the only other American gymnast to collect seven titles.

During the weekend-long event, Simone compiled a total score of 119.650 and also took the titles in the vault, balance beam and floor, in addition to the all-around. 

Suni Lee ended up in second place with 114.950, while Jordan Chiles, who is Simone's training partner, landed in third with 114.450.

All three athletes are seen as increasingly likely to occupy three of the four slots on the U.S. team that will be gunning for its third-consecutive Olympic team gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Olympic Trials for the team take place June 24 to 27.

"It's really emotional, especially going into my second time doing an Olympic run," Simone said after winning the title. "It's really crazy, and I appreciate everyone that's come out to watch and support us, especially after the year we've had."

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Among those congratulating the athlete on her special day was former Olympic teammate Aly Raisman, who tweeted, "Congrats @Simone_Biles proud of you!!!!"

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Simone picked up three individual gold medals and one bronze, in addition to the gold she won with the U.S. team. Her 30 total Olympic and World Championship medals rank her as the most-decorated American gymnast, and third-most in the world.

Belarus gymnast Vitaly Scherbo, who retired in 1997, is tops with 33 medals at the Olympics and Worlds, meaning Simone would need four medals in Tokyo to surpass him.

Footage from NBC's coverage of this weekend's tournament can be seen in the above tweet.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

