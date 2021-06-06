Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan, Helena Bonham Carter & More Stars at the 2021 BAFTAs TV Awards

Watch : Best BBMAs 2021 Fashion: Jonas Brothers, Saweetie, Drake & More

Ready, set, glam!

The 2021 BAFTA TV Awards kicked off on Sunday, June 6 with a fabulous and fun red carpet at London's Television Centre. Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the annual ceremony might look slightly different. However, that doesn't mean it's lost its razzle-dazzle factor.

Case in point? Stars made sure to turn heads and drop jaw with their incredibly bold and bright fashion.

For one, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan lit up the room in a vibrant orange Valentino dress that featured a larger-than-life bottom, dramatic puffed sleeves and sheer details. The Netflix star added more pops of color to her ensemble with pink pumps and electrifying blue eyeshadow.

I May Destroy You star Michaela Coel opted for a more risqué route, wearing a daring black design by Maximilian. The hot number not only had a plunging neckline but the back was just as eye-catching, as it featured two massive cut-outs that accentuated the actress' backside.