Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Husband Mark Peacock

Jonathan Van Ness shared a sweet tribute to husband Mark Peacock on the one year anniversary of their private wedding.

Jonathan Van Ness just celebrated a year around the sun with their husband Mark Peacock

The Queer Eye star and hairstylist, who is non-binary and uses the pronouns they/he/she, took to Instagram on June 5 to celebrate their one year wedding anniversary. Sharing a slideshow featuring sweet photos of themselves, their husband and their pets, Jonathan wrote, "Happy One Year Wedding Anniversary @marklondon. I love our adventures and I can't wait to make more." 

Mark also gushed over his husband on Instagram, captioning his post, "Happy 1st Anniversary babe." 

The couple got plenty of well wishes in their comments sections. Heidi Klum wrote, "BEAUTIFUL." Queer Eye's Bobby Berk added, "Happy anniversary you two! Love you!!!" Model Tess Holliday shared, "Happy Anniversary I love y'all!!!!!!"

Jonathan also reposted an Instagram Story from friend Nicola Coughlan, wishing them a happy anniversary.

Jonathan and Mark may have wed last summer, but the public did not learn the Gay of Thrones alum was married until December 2020, during which they slid their marital status into a lengthy Instagram post about a challenging and rewarding year. "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with," the Netflix star captioned in a post about him campaigning for then presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren

Last month Jonathan shared that Mark, who is from London, received his green card to remain in the United States. "Yay he's staying @marklondon," they wrote in an Instagram post, which featured the couple in front of an immigration building. "Today as a queer person who wouldn't have been able to marry the person they love just 6 years ago, our rights can't be taken for granted! So happy to have this process in our rearview. Green Card YAS!"

Instagram

Jonathan's recent posts mark a change for the star, as they typically keep their relationships private. 

Instagram

"It's not that I will always be private about my relationships, but I just think that I need more time to kind of learn to date and be in a relationship as this public figure," they told SELF magazine last year. "Dating's hard enough not as a public figure, and then when you add this into it, it's like, well, f--k me. It is a whole pile of complicated."

 

Instagram

Some things, however, are just too good not to celebrate publicly. 

 

