Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Spark Romance Rumors More Than One Year After Split

Watch : Are Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Back Together?!

Are Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Charles Melton back on?

On Friday, June 4, the co-stars, who broke up in late 2019, were enjoying an outdoor dinner with fellow cast member Cole Sprouse, his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, and model Stella Maxwell at the French restaurant La Poubelle Bistro in Los Angeles. Camila, 26, and Charles, 30, were even twinning in bright yellow tops!

At the end of their meal, Charles was photographed with his arm around Camila as they walked away from the restaurant. An eyewitness told E! News they asked the couple for a photo as they were leaving and then took selfies with each of them. The person added, "Then they took more selfies with my friend who was with me. After that, they left alone together."

Camila and Charles were then photographed getting inside the actor's classic car and driving off.

Friday marked the first time the two stars, who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle on the CW drama, have been photographed in public together since their breakup. However, since their split, they have continued to spend time together along with their co-stars filming Riverdale, and have hung out with the cast members off-set—as seen in pics Lili Reinhart posted on Instagram in early May.