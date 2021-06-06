Look Back on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Totally Adorable Family Album

Watch : Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now a family of four!

On Friday, June 4, the 39-year-old Duchess of Sussex gave birth to the couple's second child and first daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who joins big brother Archie Harrison, 2.

Meghan and Harry, 36, announced her pregnancy in a statement released by their spokesperson in February. The following month, the couple shared the news they were expecting a daughter. They made their comments in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which they got candid about their personal struggles with the royal family and the UK monarchy.

No photos of Meghan and Harry's baby girl have been released yet.

The couple has largely remained out of the public eye ever since announcing their plans to leave the monarchy in 2019. Their royal exit was made official earlier this year, and they have since settled into their new home in Southern California with Archie, their pet dogs and a growing flock of rescue chickens.