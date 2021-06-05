BREAKING

Meghan Markle Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby Girl
Tiger King's Jeff Lowe and His Wife Arrested for DUI

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe, who is the current owner of Joe Exotic's former zoo, was arrested alongside his wife Lauren in Oklahoma City for driving under the influence.

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe was arrested in Oklahoma City alongside his wife Lauren Lowe. TMZ was the first to report the news. 

Jeff, who just last month had dozens of animals seized from his private zoo, Tiger King Park in Oklahoma, was arrested on the morning of Saturday, June 5 for driving under the influence. Lauren was also arrested for a DUI. In addition to the driving while intoxicated charge, Jeff was also cited with a changing lanes violation. 

According to documents sent to E! News, an officer with the Oklahoma City police department pulled Jeff over after their vehicle allegedly jumped a curb while leaving a parking lot. At the time, Lauren hopped out of the driver's side, and switched spots with Jeff, who was in the passenger's seat. The car then drove off, with Jeff driving. The car was then pulled over again, which is when the two were arrested for a DUI. 

 

The couple was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center. Both Jeff and Lauren are still in custody.

It has been a challenging few months for Jeff, who saw 69 exotic animals confiscated under the Endangered Species Act in May. Authorities alleged that the animals had been sold, purchased or transported, a violation of this act. 

The official Tiger King Park Instagram has not commented on Jeff and Lauren's arrest. However, Jeff recently used the account to promote the theory that fellow Tiger King documentary subject, animal rights activist Carole Baskin, murdered her first husband, something that has never been proven and that Carole has fiercely denied.

In 2020, Joe Exotic, who formerly owned Jeff's Tiger King Park, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for attempting to hire a hit man to kill Carole, his longtime rival.

