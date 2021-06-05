Al Roker's Daughter Courtney Is Married, Today Stars Attend Fairytale Ceremony

Courtney Roker is officially off the market!
The eldest daughter of Al Roker married her fiancé and actor Wesley Laga on Friday, June 4. The couple, who announced their engagement in April 2020, tied the knot at The Ashford Estate in New Jersey.
"Last night was beyond anything I could ever imagine," Courtney captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, June 5, alongside a few portraits of their wedding. "I celebrated my love for my husband, and felt the love from everyone. My heart is filled with happiness and filled with joy. And I gotta say my husbands dance moves aint to shabby. Now on to the honeymoon."
"My next chapter," she added, sharing a photo of herself and Wesley smiling from ear to ear.
The bride dazzled in a sleeveless white ballgown that featured floral embellishments and layers of tulle. She tied her look together with a diamond-adorned tiara. As for the groom? Wesley looked dapper in a dark navy suit and a white button-down shirt. He donned a black tie and matching dress shoes.
The newlyweds celebrated their big day with close friends and family members.
For the special occasion, Al suited up in a blue tuxedo, while his wife, Deborah Roberts, donned a vibrant fuchsia gown. Courtney's siblings, Nicholas Albert Roker and Leila Roker, also wore navy outfits.
The Today weather anchor's co-hosts also joined in on the fun, including Hoda Kotb, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.
Sheinelle shared details of Courtney and Wesley's special ceremony. Of their wedding, the Today anchor wrote, "We couldn't think of a better reason to 'dress up' again for the first time in more than a year."
"Congrats to our friends @alroker & @debrobertsabc and the stars of the night Courtney & Wesley on this beautiful wedding!" she continued. "We had so much fun! Everyone was so busy having a BALL and dancing I just realized we didn't get a pic with the bride & groom! (Wesley's dance moves were pretty epic.) It was a night filled with so much joy."
Sheinelle also posted several candid images from the event, including a couple of photos that captured Al and his son flashing huge smiles.
Additionally, Deborah shared her excitement on Instagram.
"What a weekend of love and life!" she began her post. "Our hearts are truly bursting with joy and pride as we celebrate the new journey for Courtney and Wes. We wish you all the joy and happiness your hearts can hold."
She later snapped a picture of Al and Courtney dancing together, writing, "Beautiful memories."
Al also raved over his daughter's new milestone. "A perfect magical evening being there for the marriage of my first princess," he wrote in part.
Ahead of the wedding, the 66-year-old journalist shared a throwback family photo, captioning his post, "I am marveling at fast [sic] time flies. Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she's getting married. Al And Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter."