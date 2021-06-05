Former Disney Channel Star Kirsten Storms Reveals She's Recovering From Brain Surgery

Watch : Selena Gomez & More Stars Who Opened Up About Mental Health in 2020

Kirsten Storms is opening up about her recent brain surgery.

The former Disney Channel star, known for her role in Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and its sequels, took to Instagram Stories on Friday, June 4 to give her followers an update on her health. During her videos, Kirsten not only appeared in good spirits, but explained that she had surgery earlier this week, so she's on the road to recovery.

"Sorry for the shock you guys," the 37-year-old actress captioned her post, which showed her wearing a neck brace.

"There really is no filter that's going to make this better for me right now," she shared in her first Instagram Story video, adding, "I've not really spoken about this much or at all actually. Less than 48 hours ago, I had brain surgery, hence the neck brace. It was on the lower portion of my brain."

"Em is taking care of me until I get to my at-home nurse," she said, referring to her friend and former General Hospital co-star Emme Rylan. "It's been an interesting last couple of days."